ICICI Bank Q1 Results Review - Steady Quarter: Dolat Capital

ICICI Bank Ltd. reported healthy quarter with net interest income growth at 38% YoY, robust net interest margin at 4.8% (-12 basis points QoQ) and high treasury gains aiding pre-provision operating profit growth of 37% YoY. Full impact of Feb repo hike limited NIM moderation versus peers.

Healthy loan growth at 4% QoQ was led by unsecured retail (8%) and small and medium enterprise (5%).

Deposits growth strengthened to 5% QoQ. Slippages at 2.1% includes impact of seasonally higher agri slippages.