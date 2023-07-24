ICICI Bank Q1 Results Review - Steady Quarter: Dolat Capital
Growth trends healthy; lack of contingency buffers helped RoA.
Dolat Capital Report
ICICI Bank Ltd. reported healthy quarter with net interest income growth at 38% YoY, robust net interest margin at 4.8% (-12 basis points QoQ) and high treasury gains aiding pre-provision operating profit growth of 37% YoY. Full impact of Feb repo hike limited NIM moderation versus peers.
Healthy loan growth at 4% QoQ was led by unsecured retail (8%) and small and medium enterprise (5%).
Deposits growth strengthened to 5% QoQ. Slippages at 2.1% includes impact of seasonally higher agri slippages.
Outlook and View
ICICI Bank stands out for its superior liability mix, strong digital capabilities, and improved core PPoP metrics.
Maintain 'Buy' with a SOTP based unrevised target price of Rs 1170, valuing the standalone bank at 2.9 times March-25E book (3.3 times including subsidiaries).
The bank trades at 2.8 times FY25E price-to-book-value against return on asset/return on equity of 2%/16%.
Risks to our view:
Lower than expected growth metrics, higher than expected opex, and pressure on margins.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
