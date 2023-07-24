ICICI Bank Q1 Results Review - Good Performance In A Seasonally Weak Quarter: Systematix

ICICI Bank Ltd. reported Q1 FY24 earnings of Rs 96.5 billion, up 40% YoY and 6% QoQ aided by net interest income growth of 38% YoY, 3% QoQ and strong non-interest income contribution to the top line.

ICICI Bank reported advances growth of 18% YoY, 4% QoQ driven by increased share of retail and micro, small and medium enterprise loans. The share of unsecured retail loans has increased to 13% of total portfolio from 11% in Q1 FY23.

In a seasonally weak quarter, deposit growth was strong at 18% YoY, 5% QoQ aided in part by the inflow of the two-thousand-rupee notes. Domestic net interest margins declined 14 basis points QoQ due to 33 bps increase in the cost of deposits, reflecting increased share of term deposits.

Operating expenses remained elevated on account of annual appraisal payouts and employee additions during the last year.

Gross slippages increased, reflecting the seasonal impact of agri segment in Q1, whilst corporate/small and medium enterprise slippages declined sequentially.

Gross non-performing asset declined to 2.76% (Q4 FY23:2.81%) while net non-performing asset remained stable at 0.48% with provision coverage ratio at 83%. ICICI Bank reported return on asset of 2.4% and return on equity of 19% during the quarter.