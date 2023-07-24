ICICI Bank Q1 Results Review - Good Performance In A Seasonally Weak Quarter: Systematix
Advances growth driven by retail and SME loans.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Systematix Research Report
ICICI Bank Ltd. reported Q1 FY24 earnings of Rs 96.5 billion, up 40% YoY and 6% QoQ aided by net interest income growth of 38% YoY, 3% QoQ and strong non-interest income contribution to the top line.
ICICI Bank reported advances growth of 18% YoY, 4% QoQ driven by increased share of retail and micro, small and medium enterprise loans. The share of unsecured retail loans has increased to 13% of total portfolio from 11% in Q1 FY23.
In a seasonally weak quarter, deposit growth was strong at 18% YoY, 5% QoQ aided in part by the inflow of the two-thousand-rupee notes. Domestic net interest margins declined 14 basis points QoQ due to 33 bps increase in the cost of deposits, reflecting increased share of term deposits.
Operating expenses remained elevated on account of annual appraisal payouts and employee additions during the last year.
Gross slippages increased, reflecting the seasonal impact of agri segment in Q1, whilst corporate/small and medium enterprise slippages declined sequentially.
Gross non-performing asset declined to 2.76% (Q4 FY23:2.81%) while net non-performing asset remained stable at 0.48% with provision coverage ratio at 83%. ICICI Bank reported return on asset of 2.4% and return on equity of 19% during the quarter.
With this note, we resume coverage of the stock with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of Rs 1,130 valuing the standalone bank at 2.8 times FY25 adjusted book value per share and assigning a value of Rs 170 per share for the subsidiaries.
Return ratios are expected to remain strong with an average RoA of 2.1%, RoE of 17.5% and earnings growth of 14%.
Having outperformed the broader banking index by ~200%, over last five years, we think the current multiples broadly reflect the turnaround at the bank and the strength of its liability franchise.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ICICI Bank Q1 Result Review - NIMs Declined QoQ; Return On Asset Sustained At Multi Quarter High: IDBI Capital
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.