ICICI Bank Q1 Results Review - Earnings Quality Continues To Be Best-In-Class: Prabhudas Lilladher
Core net profit beat our estimate by 10% given better NII, fees and provisions.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
We raise FY24/25E earnings by ~6.0% as upgrade in net interest income/net interest margin and reduction in provisions would override higher opex.
Likely return on equity trajectory has improved by 30-60 basis points to 16.4-16.8% (over FY24-26E). Sharp focus on core pre-provision operating profit may lead to more upgrades.
ICICI Bank delivered another stellar quarter with core profit after tax at Rs 92.4 billion beating our estimate by 10.2% led by better NII, fees and lower provisions.
Loan accretion at 3.7% QoQ was ahead, driven by superior growth in high yielding segments (personal loan/credit card and small and medium enterprise).
Healthy credit demand and benign asset quality provides leeway to invest in business, since NIM would be cushioned by strong unsecured growth and controlled slippages.
ICICI Bank is trading at a premium (currently 5%) to HDFC Bank Ltd. (merged), which should remain so in near to medium term given its superior return on asset/ return on equity profile.
Maintaining multiple at 3.0 times, we raise SOTP based target price to from Rs 1180 to Rs 1130. Reiterate ‘Buy’.
