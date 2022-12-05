ICICI Bank - Leveraging 'One Bank One Team' Approach: IDBI Capital

We attended analyst day hosted by ICICI Bank Ltd. which highlighted that how the bank is leveraging on technology to drive the next leg of its growth opportunities.

Driven by digitisation and technological initiatives, the bank is working towards simplifying processes, customer journey and improving the customer experiences right from on boarding to servicing them, leading to reduced life cycle.

ICICI Bank aims at being the most trusted bank by adopting fair to customer and fair to bank approach across all its dealing with the customers.