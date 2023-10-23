ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Metro Brands, Kajaria Ceramics And More Q2 Results Reviews: HDFC Securities

ICICI Bank - Consistent performance adds to growth leadership

ICICI Bank Ltd. clocked another steady quarter on the back of consistent loan growth (+18% YoY) and lower credit costs (23 basis points of loans), maintaining its robust asset quality alongside a healthy provision coverage ratio (~83%).

Loan growth was driven by healthy deposit growth (+19% YoY), largely retail term deposits as the current acccount and savings account ratio eased to 40.8% (-222 bps QoQ), resulting in a 22-bps QoQ spike in the cost of deposits.

With limited yield reflation despite improving retail mix, net interest margins softened by 25 bps QoQ to 4.53% and are likely to trend further lower.

We tweak our FY24E/FY25E forecasts to factor in the elevated cost of funds and opex intensity, largely offset by normalised credit costs (more than 40 bps for each of FY24-25); we maintain 'Buy' with a SOTP-based target price of Rs 1,190 (standalone at 2.9 times March-25 adjusted book value per share).