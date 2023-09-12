ICICI Bank - Delivering All-Round Performance: Motilal Oswal
Strengthens technological leadership further; balance sheet robust.
Motilal Oswal Report
ICICI Bank Ltd. has been reporting a robust performance, led by a strong core pre-provision operating profit, controlled provisions, and steady asset quality.
A healthy mix of a high yielding portfolio (retail/business banking) and a low-cost liability franchise has helped sharp margin recovery over FY23. The bank is witnessing strong traction across key segments such as retail, small and medium enterprise, and business banking.
Asset quality trends remain steady, while additional Covid-19 provision buffer (1.2% of loans) renders further comfort. Ahead of the new growth cycle, ICICI Bank is well-positioned with a superior margin, strong return on equity and asset quality, and robust capitalisation levels.
We estimate ICICI Bank to deliver return on asset/return on equity of 2.2%/17.7% in FY25. We estimate earnings growth to moderate to 17% compound annual growth rate over FY23-25.
This moderation is primarily due to a decline in margins and limited levers available for managing the opex/credit cost, resulting in a gradual stock performance.
We retain our 'Buy' rating on the stock with SoTP-based target price of Rs 1,150 (2.6 times FY25E adjusted book value).
ICICI Bank continues to be one of our preferred picks in the sector.
