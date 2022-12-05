ICICI Bank - Customer Centricity The Mainstay: Prabhudas Lilladher

ICICI Bank Ltd. at its analyst day reiterated its strategy of delivering an improved 360-degree customer journey through healthy internal culture, customer centricity, seamless processing and delivery, continuous tech investment and stronger brand reputation.

While no explicit financial guidance was given, bank stated that focus would remain on risk calibrated operating profit and in turn return on capital, while asset quality would remain a cornerstone.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer reiterated bank’s stance of assessing employees based on overall bank performance as individual targets hinder offering a holistic experience.

Our perception of commentary was that ICICI Bank would continue to profitably grow by focusing on superior customer experience.