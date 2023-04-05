ICICI Bank, Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Finance, Praj Industries & More- Top Stock Picks For April By Axis Securities

Ashok Leyland – Market share gain and profitability to sustain growth (Potential Upside: 26%)

Ashok Leyland Ltd.'s broad strategy is focusing not only on the medium and heavy commercial vehicle segment but also expanding its market share/revenue in ljght commercial vehicle, buses, tractor-trailer, electric vehicles, defence equipment/vehicles, exports, spares and aftermarket; thereby hedging its dependence on the cyclical truck business.

Ashok Leyland is targeting market share gains in its LCV and intermediate commercial vehicle business with the launch of superior products and expected foray into the electric LCV segment by June 2023. With improved profitability (raw material softening), market share gains (increased demand), new and superior product offerings in the pipeline to cater to growing IC and EV demand; and a focus on better services, Ashok Leyland remains well-positioned to benefit from the CV upcycle.

Key risks: