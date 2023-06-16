HUL - Volume Growth Recovery To Be Gradual; Value Growth To Tail Off: HDFC Securities
Urban remains resilient; rural on the path to recovery.
HDFC Securities Institutional Equities
Our interaction with Hindustan Unilever Ltd. management reinforced our thesis that demand pickup will be more gradual than margin recovery. The fast moving consumer goods industry continues to witness month-on-month improvement, led by urban markets with rural sustaining its gradual recovery trend.
With HUL initiating price cuts to adjust for a softening commodity basket, value growth will continue to tail off, thereby reducing the divergence between volume and value growth.
Moreover, with a one-three quarter lag usually seen between price cuts and demand upticks, we expect volume recovery to be back-ended. In price cuts, with retailers are also lowering the inventory levels, primary growth will lag secondary growth in the near term. With falling raw material inflation, regional and unorganised players are becoming competitive (versus last two years).
Inadequate pricing action (18% versus 30% cost inflation) negatively impacted gross margin (-600 basis points last two years); HUL has already recouped 300 bps of the gross margin. The incremental expansion will be slower as the company is also passing off benefits to consumers.
Moreover, advertising and promotion spending will also see a stepping-up in FY24. We maintain our earnings per share estimate for FY24/25.
