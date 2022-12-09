HUL - Undertakes Twin Acquisition In Health, Wellbeing: Prabhudas Lilladher

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. has announced twin acquisition of OZiva and Wellbeing Nutrition which are present in the premium segment of health and wellness with presence in vitamin, minerals and supplements space with potential market size of Rs 300 billion over the next five years.

This movie is in line with HUL’s attempt to increase presence in wellness segment post acquisition of Horlicks.

We believe HUL will use its vast distribution network, technology and expertise of Unilever and its strong presence in modern trade/e-comm to grow the business further.

HUL is currently present at the mass end in supplement and wellness space through Horlicks (GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd. acquisition), these acquisitions will help grow presence in the premium segment (eight times realisation in OZiva versus base variant of Horlicks).

Although these businesses won’t turn the needle for company with size and scale of HUL, however, the move shows the company’s intent to grow into emerging growth segments in health, wellness and nutrition.