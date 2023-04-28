HUL, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, Trent And More Q4 Results Reviews: HDFC Securities

Hindustan Unilever - Uninspiring show

Hindustan Unilever Ltd.’s revenue growth of 11% YoY was below our expectations (our estimate: 15%), with volumes growing by 4% (3% four-year compound annual growth rate, our estimate: 7%). Home care continued to outperform with revenue/Ebit growth of 19/13%. Beauty and personal care clocked revenue/Ebit growth of 10/10% YoY and food and refreshments grew by 3/-5% YoY.

In addition to the sustained increasing premium mix in its portfolio, 75% plus of its business continues to gain market share. Home care has been consistently delivering above par, thereby aiding HUL to register better-than-industry volume (singledigit volume decline in FY23).