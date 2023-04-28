HUL Q4 Results Review - Volume Growth A Priority Over Margins: Prabhudas Lilladher

We cut our FY24/25 earnings per share of Hindustan Unilever Ltd. by 6.9%/5.0% factoring in-

focus on volume led growth, delayed recovery in gross margins and increase in advertising and promotion spends (390 bps cut from FY20 levels).

Competitive intensity has increased in the space given moderation in raw material basket. HUL continues to guide for QoQ gross margin/Ebitdam improvement with stabilising inflation, narrowing cost price gap and calibrated price cuts to restore price-value equation.

Rural markets continue to lag urban, however pace of sequential volume improvement in bodes well for upcoming quarters.

Q4 FY23 saw mid-single volume growth led by double digit volume growth in home care, skin cleansing and coffee. We expect gross margin/Ebitdam improvement of 510/160 bps over FY23-25 given stabilizing raw material basket and premiumisation trends.