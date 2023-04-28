HUL Q4 Results Review - Temporary Blip, Focus On Demand Recovery: Axis Securities

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. reported revenue growth of 11% YoY (4% volume growth) to Rs 14,893 crore, which stood below our estimates on account of the weak macro environment and tepid fast moving consumer goods market growth.

However, home care (up 19% YoY) maintained its stellar performance driven by premiumisation and market development, while beauty and personal care and food and refreshment were a mixed bag.

The management reiterated that it has gained market share in over 75% of the portfolio across categories.

HUL’s gross and Ebitda margins improved sequentially but declined on a YoY basis owing to higher raw material prices (some of the raw material remained elevated) and increase ad spends. Adjusted profit after tax of Rs 2,471 crore, up 8% YoY.

Outlook:

The management is cautiously optimistic about demand as rural has still not recovered fully. However, it expects volume growth likely to pick up going ahead due to a stable macro environment and raw material prices.

Overall margins are likely to improve gradually and will be led by falling raw material prices. While a step-up in ad spends will slow down the pace of the company’s Ebitda margin expansion in the near term, this will benefit in the long run as it will help in further market share gains.

Having said that, on a longer-term basis, HUL’s growth prospects remain strong as the management focuses on-