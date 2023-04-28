HUL Q4 Results Review - Soft Quarter But Outlook Gradually Improving; Valuations Comfortable: Systematix

Hindustan Unilever Ltd.'s results fell short of our expectations especially on the growth front with revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax growth of 10.6%/7%/9% YoY respectively. Volume growth of 4% was resilient and in-line with our expectations, well ahead of industry volumes which were flat.

A combination of cost controls and some sequential cool-off in material inflation limited the decline in gross and Ebitda margins to 80 basis points.

With a 7% pricing impact against a material inflation of 9% in Q4, gross margin dipped 84 bps YoY, albeit it was a 122 bps QoQ improvement.

We expect gross margin to see a gradual recovery, with commodity inflation continuing to moderate and premiumisation and scale leverage playing out. But Ebitda margin improvement will be tempered by the 80 bps phased increase in royalty and a gradual uptick in ad spends.

We expect a rural recovery led by lower inflation, low base and better farm income expectations while urban demand especially in personal care and health food drinks categories should also see the benefits of innovation and market development.

Hence, we expect volume growth trends to improve albeit at a slow pace during FY24E while pricing should moderate at a faster pace.