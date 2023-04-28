HUL Q4 Results Review - Good, Could Have Been Better: ICICI Securities

Hindustan Unilever Ltd.’s Q4 performance of 11% YoY revenue growth and 4% volume growth were below expectations as the consensus assumption of (immediate) volume growth trajectory improvement with passing on benefits of raw material correction (pricing growth has come down from ~11% to ~7% sequentially) to consumers has not come true.

As per management, there will be likely a gradual recovery in volume growth (lag between price correction and volume growth trajectory improvement) due to challenging operating environment.

Further, there are no signs of rural recovery as fmcg rural market volume continues to decline in Q4 FY23 (though there is some sequential improvement).

On the positive side, premium portfolio continues to significantly outperform (both market and HUL overall growth) and market share gains continue (management said that they will protect market shares (and grow it)).

HUL plans and continues to recover gross margins (up 120 basis points QoQ) and invest towards ad-spends (up 80 bps QoQ). However, recovery of margins to pre-Covid levels is likely to be delayed (versus expectations) as operating environment continues to be volatile.