HUL Q4 Results Review - Good, Could Have Been Better: ICICI Securities
Volume growth trajectory is a tad concerning.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Hindustan Unilever Ltd.’s Q4 performance of 11% YoY revenue growth and 4% volume growth were below expectations as the consensus assumption of (immediate) volume growth trajectory improvement with passing on benefits of raw material correction (pricing growth has come down from ~11% to ~7% sequentially) to consumers has not come true.
As per management, there will be likely a gradual recovery in volume growth (lag between price correction and volume growth trajectory improvement) due to challenging operating environment.
Further, there are no signs of rural recovery as fmcg rural market volume continues to decline in Q4 FY23 (though there is some sequential improvement).
On the positive side, premium portfolio continues to significantly outperform (both market and HUL overall growth) and market share gains continue (management said that they will protect market shares (and grow it)).
HUL plans and continues to recover gross margins (up 120 basis points QoQ) and invest towards ad-spends (up 80 bps QoQ). However, recovery of margins to pre-Covid levels is likely to be delayed (versus expectations) as operating environment continues to be volatile.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
HUL, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, Trent And More Q4 Results Reviews: HDFC Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.