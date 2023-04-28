HUL Q4 Results Review - Expect Margin Improvement Going Ahead: Dolat Capital
Revenue and Ebitda below estimate; adjusted profit after tax in line.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
Hindustan Unilever Ltd.’s revenue and Ebitda came below but adjusted profit after tax was in line with estimate. Core business registered 11% sales growth in Q4 FY23 led by ~6% price increase and volume growth of 4%.
Food and refreshment business reported lower growth as-
health drinks portfolio was impacted due to high inflation,
tea remained impacted due to down trading majorly led by inflation and
ice creams were impacted due unfavorable variation in season.
As most of the commodities have softened compared to last year, gross margin contraction has eased to 80 basis points (versus 460 basis points in Q3 FY23).
Going ahead, we believe that with more softening in commodity prices the Ebitda margin gain story would continue for HUL.
We have marginally tweaked our FY24/25E earnings per share estimates to factor in Q4 performance. Going ahead, we believe that HUL’s margins would improve with easing of inflation.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.