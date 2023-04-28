HUL Q4 Results Review - Ending The Year On A Steady Note: Motilal Oswal
HUL’s focus on driving premiumisation across categories is standing it in good stead.
Motilal Oswal Report
Hindustan Unilever Ltd.’s performance was inline with our expectations. It gained market share in more than 75% of its portfolio. Volumes grew 4% YoY during the quarter versus our expectation of 5%. The pricing growth is expected to taper off gradually, but the management has cautioned that the volume growth may pick up with a lag.
Advertising and promotion spends as a percentage of sales during the year were the lowest in the past 18 years. Management commentary highlighted that A&P investments are set to normalise going forward, hence, we expect Ebitda margin to improve to earlier levels, but with a lag.
We maintain a positive outlook on the stock based on HUL’s continued market share gains in a challenging consumption environment. HUL’s focus on driving premiumisation across categories is standing it in good stead.
