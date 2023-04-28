HUL Q4 Results Review - Ending The Year On A Steady Note: Motilal Oswal

Hindustan Unilever Ltd.’s performance was inline with our expectations. It gained market share in more than 75% of its portfolio. Volumes grew 4% YoY during the quarter versus our expectation of 5%. The pricing growth is expected to taper off gradually, but the management has cautioned that the volume growth may pick up with a lag.

Advertising and promotion spends as a percentage of sales during the year were the lowest in the past 18 years. Management commentary highlighted that A&P investments are set to normalise going forward, hence, we expect Ebitda margin to improve to earlier levels, but with a lag.

We maintain a positive outlook on the stock based on HUL’s continued market share gains in a challenging consumption environment. HUL’s focus on driving premiumisation across categories is standing it in good stead.