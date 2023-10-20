HUL Q2 Review - Volume Growth Disappoints, But Sharp Margin Improvement Drives Earnings Beat: Systematix

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. delivered an earnings beat despite a soft volume performance led by sharp margin improvement. Revenue growth fell short of expectations at 3.6% YoY while Ebitda/ Adjusted profit after tax growth stood strong at 9.4%/ 14.2% YoY respectively.

Volume growth at 2.5% was lower than the market volume growth of 8% (two-year compound annual growth rate at 3% vs 1% for industry) given decline in segments like tea, health food drink and detergent bars indicating resurgence of competition from smaller players and continued impact on consumption of cumulative inflation.

A continued cool-off in material inflation (esp. crude and palm-related) led to sharp gross margin expansion of 692 basis points to 52.7% albeit Ebitda margin expansion was moderate at 129 bps to 24.2% given 420 bps increase in ad spends and 160 bps increase in other expenses given higher investments and royalty increase.