HUL Q2 Results Review - Inline; Faces Near-Term Headwinds: Motilal Oswal

Hindustan Unilever Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 performance was in line with our volume, sales and profit after tax estimates. Volumes grew only 2% YoY (our estimate: 3%) as smaller/regional players outperformed larger rivals during the quarter.

The rural market delivered a volume decline in two years’ basis. However, we expect rural sentiment to improve during the upcoming festive season as a moderation in inflation should lead to an increase in disposable income. Key factors to watch out for include heightened competition, volatile global commodity prices and the impact of an uneven monsoon on crop output.

HUL has increased its advertising and promotion spending to revive volume and bring it back to pre-Covid levels. The management plans to utilise gross margin gains for brand investments and ad spending to drive volume growth.

The outlook for HUL remains balanced as lower commodity costs and a gradual recovery in rural demand could be offset by reduced leverage on pricing and increased competition from smaller players in some categories. We reiterate our 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 3,015.