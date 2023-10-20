HUL Q2 Results Review - Changing Consumer Cred; Delayed Volume Recovery: Centrum Broking
Operating environment remain tough; persistent price cuts, and ad-spends to hold margins
Centrum Broking Report
Hindustan Unilever Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 print was below estimates; Revenue/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax grew 3.6%/9.4%/ 3.0%, led by 2.0% volume growth. Management opined, it was a resilient performance given,
sticky food inflation,
resurgence of regional competition, and
pick up in rural market albeit at a slower pace.
With further price cuts in detergents and soaps, channel destocking trend is now stabilised. Though sliding prices of top-four commodities expanded gross margin to 52.7% (+692 basis points), ad-spends raised by 65% (11.3% of sales).
Higher other expenses (+18.6%) and flat employee cost saw 9.4% growth in Ebitda, settling Ebitda margin at 24.2% (+129 bp) YoY. With benign inflation, resurgence of regional competition in mass categories saw consumer down-trading opined management.
Despite sharp step-up in advertising and promotion spends, and price cuts HUL aims to maintain gross margin.
We remain cautiously optimistic expecting mid-single digit volume growth as near term operating environment continue to be challenging.
We tweaked our earnings and introduce FY26E and retain 'Add' rating, with a revised discounted cash flow-based target price of Rs 2,820 (implying 53.0 average. FY25E/FY26E earning per share).
Q2 FY24 revenues led by beauty and personal care (+4.5%), home care (+3.3%), food and refreshment (+2.6%); volume growth 2%
