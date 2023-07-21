HUL Q1 Result Review - Slow Volume Recovery, EPS Cut 5.3/4.8%: Prabhudas Lilladher

We cut our FY24/25 earnings per share of Hindustan Unilever Ltd. by 5.3%/4.8% and rating to 'Hold' factoring in-

tepid volume growth in Q1 in food and refreshment and personal wash, waning impact of pricing as HUL cuts prices to ward off competition from local/regional players and higher tax rates (26% versus 24.5% earlier).

Although 73% of sales (home and personal care) are growing volumes in mid-single digits, market dynamics and trade and consumer inventory will enable gradual increase in volume growth.

Although rural markets appear to have bottomed out, erratic weather conditions can increase inflation in daily use items and impact volume recovery.

Although long term growth story led by lower penetration and superior value proposition remains, near term pressure on growth can’t be ruled out. We expect gross margin/Ebitdam improvement of 460/100 basis points over FY23-25 as benefits of lower raw material will be partly neutralised by higher ad spends, royalty and lower operating income due to closure of marketing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Asia (Eno, Iodex, Crocin and Sensodyne) post October 2023.

We estimate 8.7% sales and 9.3% profit after tax compound annual growth rate over FY23-25 and assign a discounted cash flow based target price of Rs 2775 (Rs 2825 earlier).

HUL trades at 53.1 times FY25 EPS. Downgrade to 'Hold'.