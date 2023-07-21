HUL Q1 Result Review - Rural Demand Positive; Medium-Term Outlook Promising: Motilal Oswal
Performance slightly lower than estimated.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Hindustan Unilever Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 performance fell slightly short of our expectations. During the quarter, volumes grew 3% YoY versus expectation of 7% growth, as higher inflation is adversely impacting consumer spending.
In Q1 FY24, rural market delivered volume growth. While we expect this momentum to continue; however weather patterns remain a critical factor to monitor.
HUL is normalising advertising and promotion spends to revive volume and bring it back to pre-Covid levels, which represents 9.8% of sales.
Management mentioned about funnelling the gross margin expansion towards ad spends to drive volume growth. However, the 120 basis points YoY increase in ‘other expenses’ is due to a step-up in investments, the impact of new royalty incentives, and favorable benefits in the base quarter.
The outlook for HUL remains balanced with lower commodity costs and gradual recovery in rural demand offset by reduced leverage on pricing and increased competition from smaller players in some categories.
We reiterate our 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 3,100.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
HUL Q1 Results: Profit Rises In Line With Estimates, Volume Growth Slowest In Five Quarters
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.