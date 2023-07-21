HUL Q1 Result Review - Rebalancing Price-Value Equation To Check Margin: Centrum Broking
Operating environment remain tough; persistent price cuts, and ad-spends to hold margins.
Centrum Broking Report
Hindustan Unilever Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 print was below our estimates; revenue/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax grew 6.1%/8.4%/ 9.0%, held by 3.0% volume growth.
Management opined, it was a stable performance given growth in rural markets now turned positive (-4% in base quarter). Despite price cuts in soaps, destocking by trade channel resulted in two-three days’ inventory correction.
Further, sliding prices of top-four commodities extended gross margin to 49.9% (+251 basis point). Although ad-spends risen to 9.9% (% of sales), higher employee cost/other expenses at 9.0%/20.2% resulted in 8.4% growth in Ebitda, settling Ebitda margin at 23.2% (+49bp) YoY.
With benign inflation, the regional competition now resurfaced in mass categories and to maintain price-value equation HUL initiated price cuts in detergent, soaps and beauty and personal care portfolio.
Despite step-up in advertising and promotion spends, and price cuts management aims to building back gross margin.
We remain cautiously optimistic expecting mid-single digit volume growth as near term operating environment continue to be challenging.
We tweaked our earnings and retain 'Add' rating, with a revised discounted cash flow-based target price of Rs 2,800 (implying 54.8 times FY25E earnings per share).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
