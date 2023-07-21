HUL Q1 Result Review - Pace Of Underlying Volume Growth Improvement Bit Slower Than Envisaged: Yes Securities
If commodities remain where they are, price growth to be flattish/negative in the coming quarters.
Yes Securities Report
Hindustan Unilever Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 operating performance was lower than our estimate due to miss on underlying volume growth and higher operating costs.
Even while rural is now looking encouraging, factors like lagged improvement in demand due to consumption of high-priced inventory (usually takes two-three quarters to stock out from market), downgrading in certain categories, reduction in trade stock levels in anticipation of price reductions and resurgence of small regional players is leading to slower improvement in volume growth.
Weather related disruptions might also play spoilsport. This along with tailing of pricing will continue to result in subdued revenue growth in the very near term compared to recent years.
Sequential gross margin improvement continues to support operating performance but is restricted due to increase in key operating costs like advertising, sales and promotion (much needed to support demand, tackle competition and to fund innovations).
There is 4.7%/3.1% downwards revision in our FY24E/FY25E earnings. Due to limited upside, we downgrade our rating to 'Neutral' ('Add' earlier) with a revised target price of Rs 2,890.
