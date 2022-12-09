HUL - Enters Health, Wellbeing Category By Investing In Oziva, Wellbeing Nutrition: Systematix

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. announced its foray into the fast-evolving health and wellbeing market (potential market size of Rs 300 billion in four-five years) through two strategic investments in Zywie Ventures (Oziva) and Nutritionalab (Wellbeing Nutrition).

Oziva is a plant-based and clean-label digital first brand focused on segments like lifestyle protein, hair and beauty supplements and women’s health with an annual revenue run-rate of Rs 1 billion while wellbeing nutrition is a disruptive clean-products brand focused on health and wellbeing segments like beauty, everyday health, gut health and sleep with an annual revenue run-rate of Rs 500 million.

Through a combination of primary infusion and secondary buyouts, HUL will be buying a 51% stake in Zywie for Rs 2.65 billion (balance 49% after 36 months) and a strategic 20% stake in Nutritionalab for Rs 700 million.

Both brands have common characteristics of strong research and development, future-proof need states, strong social media following, growing consumer base with a 60% plus revenue retention.