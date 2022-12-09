HUL - Enters Health, Wellbeing Category By Investing In Oziva, Wellbeing Nutrition: Systematix
This is the first step for HUL in building a portfolio of fast growing, lifestyle-led, science-driven brands
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Systematix Research Report
Hindustan Unilever Ltd. announced its foray into the fast-evolving health and wellbeing market (potential market size of Rs 300 billion in four-five years) through two strategic investments in Zywie Ventures (Oziva) and Nutritionalab (Wellbeing Nutrition).
Oziva is a plant-based and clean-label digital first brand focused on segments like lifestyle protein, hair and beauty supplements and women’s health with an annual revenue run-rate of Rs 1 billion while wellbeing nutrition is a disruptive clean-products brand focused on health and wellbeing segments like beauty, everyday health, gut health and sleep with an annual revenue run-rate of Rs 500 million.
Through a combination of primary infusion and secondary buyouts, HUL will be buying a 51% stake in Zywie for Rs 2.65 billion (balance 49% after 36 months) and a strategic 20% stake in Nutritionalab for Rs 700 million.
Both brands have common characteristics of strong research and development, future-proof need states, strong social media following, growing consumer base with a 60% plus revenue retention.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
HUL Acquires D2C Brands OZiva, Wellbeing Nutrition
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.