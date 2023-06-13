HUL - Digitalisation Aiding Business Growth: Motilal Oswal

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. remains confident about its ability to achieve consistent, competitive, profitable, and responsible (4G) growth while maintaining double-digit earnings per share growth. The recent increase in royalty and central service fees has not affected its commitment to invest in business growth and its ability to deliver growth in revenue and profit. 

HUL has consistently reinforced the fundamental factors that have contributed to its success in India. They include-

embracing technology to gather valuable data and enable informed decision-making, adopting the ‘Winning in Many Indias’ strategy that emphasises decentralisation and tailored approaches, identifying emerging trends and proactively investing in them, reinvesting cost savings into the business, and showcasing exceptional execution capabilities that have resulted in a consistent earnings growth.

We also believe that HUL is the best prepared among peers in terms of technology and e-commerce strategy to deal with potentially significant disruptions going forward. HUL’s performance has been even more impressive in the last three/fie years, with an Ebitda compound annual growth rate of 12.4%/13.4% and a profit after tax CAGR of 14.1/13.6%. 

With the expectation of a normal monsoon, a gradual recovery in rural areas, and a reduction in commodity costs, HUL is expected to regain its mid-to-high teens earnings growth trajectory it exhibited for the four years before Covid.