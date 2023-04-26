Huhtamaki India - On The Cusp Of Recovery: ICICI Direct
Focus on sustainability, innovation to drive performance
ICICI Direct Report
Huhtamaki India Ltd. is one of the leading manufacturers of flexible packaging company in India. The company is backed by strong parent group Huhtamaki Oyj (~68% stake in Huhtamaki India), which helps the company to leverage its technical know-how and launch sustainable packaging solutions for its clients.
Going forward, under its 2030 strategy Huhtamaki India aims to-
regain market share through launch of innovative and sustainable packaging solutions,
drive profitability through cost optimisation measures,
achieve efficient working capital management by strengthening supply chain management.
We believe strong client base (such as Nestle India Ltd., Coca-Cola, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., etc), launch of innovative products (backed by strong research and development of parent) and focus on profitable growth will drive the overall performance of Huhtamaki India.
On a favorable base, Huhtamaki India may witness three times growth in its profit after tax over CY22-24E, supported by revenue compound annual growth rate of ~6% and Ebitda margin recovery of ~300 basis points.
