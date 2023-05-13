HPCL Q4 Review - Higher-Than-Expected Gross Refining Margin Leads To A Beat On Our Estimate: Motilal Oswal

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. reported a beat on our Q4 FY23 Ebitda estimate led by higher-than expectedgross refining margin of $14.1/barrel of oil (versus estimate of $10.6/bbl; up 12% YoY). Profit after tax was at Rs 32.2 billion (versus estimate of Rs 20.7 billion) due to higher-than-estimated other income.

Refinery throughput stood at 5 million metric tonne (our estimate of 4.8 mmt; up 6% YoY). Singapore GRM of $8.2/bbl in Q4 FY23 has now dropped to ~$3.3/bbl inQ1 FY24 to-date, which could hit refining margins in the coming quarter.

Besides, over the past few quarters, HPCL’s GRM has been lower than other oil marketing companies (Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.), owing to the ongoing expansion at the Vizag refinery.

In the marketing segment, sales volumes were in line at 11.1 mmt (up 4% YoY). OMCs are estimated to be generating a gross marketing margin of Rs 7.6/Rs 10.2 per liter on petrol/diesel in Q1 FY24 to-date. HPCL has the highest leverage to marketing among OMCs and would benefit the most due to improvement in marketing margins.

We highlight that the company is battling a three headed-monster –

project execution risk, rising debt (Rs 671 billion in March 2023 versus Rs 450 billion in March 2022) as a result of poor refining margin with delayed stabilisation, and a loss of marketing leverage in the longer term with capacity expansion at Vizag and the upcoming Rajasthan refinery.

We expect consolidated net debt to rise to Rs 747 billion in FY25 from Rs 664 billion in FY23.