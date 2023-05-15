HPCL Q4 Results Review - Healthy But Inadequate To Salvage FY23: Yes Securities
Operating environment in FY24 could remain challenging before improving in FY25.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Yes Securities Report
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 reported Ebitda stood at Rs 48 billion (up 129% YoY; up 187% QoQ), inline with our expectations and marginally ahead of consensus estimates, even as gross refining margins at $14/barrel of oil stood better than estimated and marketing margins weaker than estimated.
In addition to strong GRM, the sequential improvement in earnings stemmed from QoQ recovery in diesel retail margins to Rs 1.5/litre (Q3: Rs (5.5)/litre); As we write, while petrol and diesel retail margins stand in excess of Rs 11/litre, following the moderation in global product prices, however whether it would remain so for rest of FY24 is hard to predict given inherent volatility in petroleum market and number of elections due going ahead.
Despite significant improvement in Q4 profitability, HPCL reported an operating loss of Rs (75.2) billion for the FY23, which is most likely a first in any financial year.
With the reported after-tax losses in FY23 of Rs (89.7) billion and gross debt of Rs 645 billion, the net-debt to equity for HPCL now stand in excess of approx. two times.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
HPCL Q4 Review - Higher-Than-Expected Gross Refining Margin Leads To A Beat On Our Estimate: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.