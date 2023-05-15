HPCL Q4 Results Review - Healthy But Inadequate To Salvage FY23: Yes Securities

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 reported Ebitda stood at Rs 48 billion (up 129% YoY; up 187% QoQ), inline with our expectations and marginally ahead of consensus estimates, even as gross refining margins at $14/barrel of oil stood better than estimated and marketing margins weaker than estimated.

In addition to strong GRM, the sequential improvement in earnings stemmed from QoQ recovery in diesel retail margins to Rs 1.5/litre (Q3: Rs (5.5)/litre); As we write, while petrol and diesel retail margins stand in excess of Rs 11/litre, following the moderation in global product prices, however whether it would remain so for rest of FY24 is hard to predict given inherent volatility in petroleum market and number of elections due going ahead.

Despite significant improvement in Q4 profitability, HPCL reported an operating loss of Rs (75.2) billion for the FY23, which is most likely a first in any financial year.

With the reported after-tax losses in FY23 of Rs (89.7) billion and gross debt of Rs 645 billion, the net-debt to equity for HPCL now stand in excess of approx. two times.