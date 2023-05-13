HPCL Q4 Results Review - Better Performance Across Segments: Dolat Capital

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.'s gross profit of Rs 99.3 (+34% YoY and 53% QoQ), improvement in gross profit is supported by-

Higher gross refining margin of $14/barrel of oil; crude throughput was up 6% YoY and 3% QoQ; supernormal marketing margins on auto fuel.

Ebitda of Rs 48 billion (16 quarter high, up 129% YoY, up 187% QoQ) was 6% above consensus estimates.

HPCL's net profit Rs 32.2 billion (36 quarter high, up 80% YoY, 1,769% QoQ), was 29% above consensus estimates.

Vizag Refinery expansion is most likely to be stabilised in H1 FY24, an additional refining capacity of 6.7 million metric tonnes per annum with recovery in GRM would be an upside to the refining Ebitda.

In addition, HPCL’s disc. Russian crude consumption to improve (22% in March 2023) post stabilisation of Vizag refinery, to aid GRM. Singapore Benchmark GRM recovered to $54.5/bbl (spot) from a low of $1/bbl (first week May 2023).