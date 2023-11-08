HPCL Q2 Results Review - Higher-Than-Expected Marketing Margins Drive Beat: Motilal Oswal

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. beat our Ebitda estimate in Q2 FY24 thanks to higher-than-expected marketing margin of Rs 5.9/litre (estimate of Rs 5.1/litre). It was partially offset by lower-than-expected gross refining margin at $13.3/barrel of oil (our estimate of $15.1/bbl).

Refinery throughput was in line at 5.8 million metric tonne (up 28% YoY). Singapore GRM of $9.8/bbl in Q2 FY24 has now declined to ~$3.9/bbl in Q3 FY24 to date, which could adversely impact refining margins in the coming quarter.

In Q2 FY24, Vizag refinery operated at 11 million metric tonnes per annum capacity and is expected to operate at 13.5-13.7 mmtpa capacity in Q3 FY24, aided by the commissioning of new Hydrogen Generation Unit, Sulphur Recovery Unit and 3.05 mmtpa Fully Convertible Hydrocracking Unit.

In the marketing segment, sales volumes were in line with est. at 10.7 mmt (up 3% YoY). Oil marketing companies are estimated to be generating gross marketing margin of Rs 8.4/litre on petrol while making a loss of Rs 3.4/litre on diesel in Q3 FY24 so far. Among OMCs, HPCL has the highest leverage to marketing.

Owing to its outperformance in Q2 FY24, we raise our FY24E/FY25E Ebitda by 7%/11%. We value the stock at 0.8 times FY25E price/book value and maintain our 'Neutral' rating with a target price of Rs 315.