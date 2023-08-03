HPCL Q1 Results Review - Weaker-Than-Expected GRM, Marketing Margins Lead To Miss: Motilal Oswal
Throughput in line; marketing sales volume above estimates.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
We expect Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.'s capex at ~Rs 150 billion annually during FY24-25. The company plans to enhance its refining and marketing infrastructure, foray into petrochemicals, and expand footprints into alternate energy.
Completion of various ongoing projects is expected to drive growth over the next three to five years such as: Bhatinda refinery expansion, expansion of Vizag refinery, and new Rajasthan (Barmer) refinery in May 2024.
Further, HPCL is working on petchem projects, including the establishment of a 4.6 metric million tonnes per annum petrochemical capacity by FY25E through joint ventures.
This strategic initiative aims to position the company as the second-largest petrochemical production facility in India.
Despite the potential highlighted above, we reiterate our 'Neutral' rating on the stock because of the project execution risk at Vizag and rising debt levels.
We value the stock at 0.8 times FY25E price/book value to arrive at our target price of Rs 265.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.