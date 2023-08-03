HPCL Q1 Results Review - Strong Marketing Performance Drives Earnings: Prabhudas Lilladher

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. reported better than expected Q1 results with Ebitda of Rs 95.2 billion (+105% QoQ; our estimate: Rs 75.7 billion) and profit after tax of Rs 62.0 billion (+92% QoQ; our estimate: Rs 56.7 billion).

HPCL's near term earnings as Q1 FY24E blended marketing margins remain higher than normative margins.

We also factor in uncertainty due to upcoming elections as well as uncertainty in oil prices. We change our rating from ‘Buy’ to ‘Hold’ with a target price of Rs 264 (previous Rs 340) based on 0.8 times price/book FY25E.

The change in target price is attributed to change from previous analyst’s estimates as well as valuation method from enterprise value/Ebitda to price/book.