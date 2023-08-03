HPCL Q1 Results Review - Strong Marketing; Beat On Earnings: Dolat Capital

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.’s gross profit of Rs 151 billion (+319% YoY, +52% QoQ), 16% ahead of our estimates. The sharp improvement was due to-

super-normal marketing margins on auto fuel; oil product sales increased and gained market share; refinery throughput increased and utilisation at a peak of 106%, Vizag refinery touched 11 million metric tonne; and record pipeline throughput.

HPCL posted gross refining margin of $7.44/barrel of oil lowest among the oil marketing companies mainly due to-

Russian crude processed only 22% (lower than country average of ~35%); and Vizag refinery is still in the stabilisation phase.

Ebitda of Rs 96.5 billion (+177% YoY, +101% QoQ), profit after tax of Rs 62 billion (+161% YoY, +93% QoQ), 23% ahead of our estimate.

Considering the higher marketing margins we increase assumptions for the FY24E but maintained for FY25E. We maintain 'Accumulate' with a revised target price of Rs 312 (versus earlier Rs 301).