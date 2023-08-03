HPCL Q1 Results Review - Strong Marketing; Beat On Earnings: Dolat Capital
HPCL posted gross refining margin of $7.44/barrel of oil lowest among the oil marketing companies.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.’s gross profit of Rs 151 billion (+319% YoY, +52% QoQ), 16% ahead of our estimates. The sharp improvement was due to-
super-normal marketing margins on auto fuel;
oil product sales increased and gained market share;
refinery throughput increased and utilisation at a peak of 106%, Vizag refinery touched 11 million metric tonne; and
record pipeline throughput.
HPCL posted gross refining margin of $7.44/barrel of oil lowest among the oil marketing companies mainly due to-
Russian crude processed only 22% (lower than country average of ~35%); and
Vizag refinery is still in the stabilisation phase.
Ebitda of Rs 96.5 billion (+177% YoY, +101% QoQ), profit after tax of Rs 62 billion (+161% YoY, +93% QoQ), 23% ahead of our estimate.
Considering the higher marketing margins we increase assumptions for the FY24E but maintained for FY25E. We maintain 'Accumulate' with a revised target price of Rs 312 (versus earlier Rs 301).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.