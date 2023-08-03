BQPrimeResearch ReportsHPCL Q1 Results Review - Strong Marketing; Beat On Earnings: Dolat Capital
HPCL Q1 Results Review - Strong Marketing; Beat On Earnings: Dolat Capital

HPCL posted gross refining margin of $7.44/barrel of oil lowest among the oil marketing companies.

03 Aug 2023
BQPrime
BQPrime
HPCL petrol pump.
HPCL petrol pump. (Photo: Vijay Sartape BQ Prime) 

BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Dolat Capital Report

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.’s gross profit of Rs 151 billion (+319% YoY, +52% QoQ), 16% ahead of our estimates. The sharp improvement was due to-

  1. super-normal marketing margins on auto fuel;

  2. oil product sales increased and gained market share;

  3. refinery throughput increased and utilisation at a peak of 106%, Vizag refinery touched 11 million metric tonne; and

  4. record pipeline throughput.

HPCL posted gross refining margin of $7.44/barrel of oil lowest among the oil marketing companies mainly due to-

  1. Russian crude processed only 22% (lower than country average of ~35%); and

  2. Vizag refinery is still in the stabilisation phase.

Ebitda of Rs 96.5 billion (+177% YoY, +101% QoQ), profit after tax of Rs 62 billion (+161% YoY, +93% QoQ), 23% ahead of our estimate.

Considering the higher marketing margins we increase assumptions for the FY24E but maintained for FY25E. We maintain 'Accumulate' with a revised target price of Rs 312 (versus earlier Rs 301).

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Dolat Capital HPCL Q1FY24 Result Update.pdf
