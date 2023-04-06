Housing Finance — New Market Structures Open Up Investment Universe: HDFC Securities
Can Fin Homes, Aavas Financiers, PNB Housing Finance, Home First, Finance Company, Aptus Value—HDFC Securities initiates coverage.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
HDFC Securities Institutional Equities
India’s home loan market (Rs 26 trillion; 17% of overall credit) is poised to double by FY28E on the back of secular trends around improving affordability, rising urbanisation and penetration beyond tier-I locations.
Driven by the combination of a sustained funding cost advantage, structural shift in sourcing models, renewed focus on retail home loan and transient rate cycle tailwinds, banks (~67% of home loan market) are likely to continue dominating the prime home loan segment.
Affordable-focused housing finance companies (~Rs 1 trillion; 4% of home loan market) have emerged as high-growth, high-return on asset businesses; however, given the superior economics, this segment is witnessing rising competitive intensity.
Going forward, the market micro-structure is likely to reflect newer collaborative models which are still evolving.
We initiate coverage on Can Fin Homes Ltd. and PNB Housing Finance Ltd. as emerging value plays and Aavas Financiers Ltd., Home First Finance Company India Ltd. and Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd. among affordable-focused housing finance companies.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.