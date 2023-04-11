Housing Finance Companies Q4 Results Preview - Fall In Provisions To Drive Earnings: Prabhudas Lilladher
Housing demand steady; H1 volumes crucial for FY24E growth.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
For coverage housing finance companies, assets under management at Rs 9.5 trillion could see superior growth at 3.8% QoQ compared to housing for banks (likely, up 2.5-3.0% QoQ).
While net interest margin is expected to remain flat QoQ at 3.2% due to repo hike of 25 basis points in Feb-23, net interest income may improve by 4.7% to Rs 72.3 billion due to higher investment income (owing to liquidity coverage ratio requirements).
Net interest margin improvement for HFCs would hinge on stable repo rates and assuming Reserve Bank of India could further raise rates by 25 bps, HFCs may see NIM improve in H2 FY24E as asset repricing would catch up.
Other income might increase by 12.8% QoQ to Rs 4.2 billion as LIC Housing Finance Ltd. usually sees bulky other income in Q4.
Opex could rise by 10.2% QoQ to Rs 11.3 billion, since both LIC Housing Finance and Can Fin Homes Ltd. witness a seasonal opex spike in Q4.
