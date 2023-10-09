Housing Finance Companies Q2 Results Preview - To Be Softer Compared To Q1: Prabhudas Lilladher
Housing demand slightly slowing; H1 volumes crucial for FY24E growth.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
For coverage housing finance companies, assets under management at Rs 3.3 trillion could see growth at 1.6% QoQ compared to 0.5% in Q1 FY24 and +3.2% (likely) in case of housing segment for banks.
Net interest magin could decline by 25 basis points QoQ to 3.27% as LIC Housing Finance Company Ltd. could see some moderation in margins. Hence may see a fall of 4.9% QoQ. As policy rates have stabilised, NIM for HFCs could improve in FY24E since asset repricing would be faster as compared to liabilities.
Disbursal run-rate of LIC Housing Finance is the key monitorable especially given weak credit flows in the last few quarters.
Other income might see a slight recovery by 10% QoQ to Rs 1.1 billion, as Q1 is seasonally weak. This would be offset by a 10% QoQ rise in opex to Rs 2.6 billion.
Hence overall preo-provision operating profit could dip by 6.9% QoQ to Rs 22.3 billion. We see a 10 bps QoQ rise in provisions to 59 bps as LIC Housing Finance could see a rise in credit costs while Can Fin Homes Ltd. would recognise the Rs 385 million fraud.
Profit after tax may decline by 12.2% QoQ to Rs 14.2 billion. Can Fin Homes remains our preferred pick in HFCs.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Banking Q2 Results Preview - Healthy NII, PAT Growth On YoY-Basis, But QoQ Pressure Rising: ICICI Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.