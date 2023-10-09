Housing Finance Companies Q2 Results Preview - To Be Softer Compared To Q1: Prabhudas Lilladher

For coverage housing finance companies, assets under management at Rs 3.3 trillion could see growth at 1.6% QoQ compared to 0.5% in Q1 FY24 and +3.2% (likely) in case of housing segment for banks.

Net interest magin could decline by 25 basis points QoQ to 3.27% as LIC Housing Finance Company Ltd. could see some moderation in margins. Hence may see a fall of 4.9% QoQ. As policy rates have stabilised, NIM for HFCs could improve in FY24E since asset repricing would be faster as compared to liabilities.

Disbursal run-rate of LIC Housing Finance is the key monitorable especially given weak credit flows in the last few quarters.

Other income might see a slight recovery by 10% QoQ to Rs 1.1 billion, as Q1 is seasonally weak. This would be offset by a 10% QoQ rise in opex to Rs 2.6 billion.

Hence overall preo-provision operating profit could dip by 6.9% QoQ to Rs 22.3 billion. We see a 10 bps QoQ rise in provisions to 59 bps as LIC Housing Finance could see a rise in credit costs while Can Fin Homes Ltd. would recognise the Rs 385 million fraud.

Profit after tax may decline by 12.2% QoQ to Rs 14.2 billion. Can Fin Homes remains our preferred pick in HFCs.