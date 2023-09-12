Housing Finance Companies Check - Earnings Trajectory Remained Robust Despite Pandemic: ICICI Securities

Profitability across non-banking financial companies-housing finance companies remained robust during the past five years despite Covid as reflected in return on asset for select HFCs witnessing steady improvement to 2.9% by FY23 versus 1.8% / 2.2% / 2.4% / 2.4% / 2.7% during FY18 / FY19 / FY20 / FY21 / FY22, respectively.

Despite most NBFCs and HFCs catering to informal segment (self-employed as well as salaried) – which is considered to be more vulnerable than formal segment – credit cost remained below 1% between FY18-23.

The same reflects borrower-level resiliency and improved awareness about maintaining credit score and housing financiers’ expertise in sourcing customer with the intent and the ability to pay (cashflow assessment without formal income proofs).

Prefer PNB Housing Finance Ltd., Home First Finance Company India Ltd. and Aavas Financiers Ltd. within the housing finance space.