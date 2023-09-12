Housing Finance Companies Check - Earnings Trajectory Remained Robust Despite Pandemic: ICICI Securities
Affordable housing finance players are best placed.
ICICI Securities Report
Profitability across non-banking financial companies-housing finance companies remained robust during the past five years despite Covid as reflected in return on asset for select HFCs witnessing steady improvement to 2.9% by FY23 versus 1.8% / 2.2% / 2.4% / 2.4% / 2.7% during FY18 / FY19 / FY20 / FY21 / FY22, respectively.
Despite most NBFCs and HFCs catering to informal segment (self-employed as well as salaried) – which is considered to be more vulnerable than formal segment – credit cost remained below 1% between FY18-23.
The same reflects borrower-level resiliency and improved awareness about maintaining credit score and housing financiers’ expertise in sourcing customer with the intent and the ability to pay (cashflow assessment without formal income proofs).
Prefer PNB Housing Finance Ltd., Home First Finance Company India Ltd. and Aavas Financiers Ltd. within the housing finance space.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.