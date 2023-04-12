Hotels, Tourism Q4 Results Preview - Sustained Demand To Aid Strong Operational Performance: ICICI Direct
Continued strength in average room rates to aid margin profile.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Direct Report
The hotel industry is expected to maintain strong average room rates that were witnessed in Q3 FY23. In January-February 2023, average room rates for hotel industry increased by 10% compared to Q3 FY23. The average occupancy also improved closer to 68% in January-February 2023 compared to 66% in Q3 FY23.
Owing to continued demand from business and leisure travellers and also aided by strong wedding season, we expect Q4 FY24E to see another strong performance from the hotel sector.
As per the latest Directorate General of Civil Aviation data, the daily passenger traffic is trending at 106% of pre-Covid levels with domestic air traffic crossing 1.20 crore for February 2023.
For Q4 FY23, as a whole, we expect passenger traffic to be at 105% of pre-Covid levels to 3.8 crore. We expect enhanced domestic tourism and sharp rebound in corporate travel to aid in healthy revenue growth for Q4 FY23E.
Overall, we expect revenues of our coverage universe revenue to increase 88% YoY (3% QoQ decline) to Rs 2,364 crore.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.