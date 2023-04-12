Hotels, Tourism Q4 Results Preview - Sustained Demand To Aid Strong Operational Performance: ICICI Direct

The hotel industry is expected to maintain strong average room rates that were witnessed in Q3 FY23. In January-February 2023, average room rates for hotel industry increased by 10% compared to Q3 FY23. The average occupancy also improved closer to 68% in January-February 2023 compared to 66% in Q3 FY23.

Owing to continued demand from business and leisure travellers and also aided by strong wedding season, we expect Q4 FY24E to see another strong performance from the hotel sector.

As per the latest Directorate General of Civil Aviation data, the daily passenger traffic is trending at 106% of pre-Covid levels with domestic air traffic crossing 1.20 crore for February 2023.

For Q4 FY23, as a whole, we expect passenger traffic to be at 105% of pre-Covid levels to 3.8 crore. We expect enhanced domestic tourism and sharp rebound in corporate travel to aid in healthy revenue growth for Q4 FY23E.

Overall, we expect revenues of our coverage universe revenue to increase 88% YoY (3% QoQ decline) to Rs 2,364 crore.