Hotels Sector - Double-Digit RevPAR Growth Continues, Set For A Cracker Of A Festive Season: ICICI Securities

According to HVS Anarock, July 2023 was another strong month with hotel industry revenue per availabe room of Rs 3,965 being 16% above July 2019 (pre-Covid) levels and 11% above July-22 levels.

While Q2 FY24 (July-Sep 2023) is seasonally the weakest quarter owing to monsoon impact, hotels continue to follow a strategy of keeping rates at least 8-10% higher than previous year levels.

The focus will now be on H2 FY24 (October-23-March-24) when demand drivers such as the G20 Summit, Men’s Cricket ODI World Cup, wedding season and international tourist arrivals recovering to pre-Covid levels are likely to come to the fore.

Our channel checks for forward hotel rates for the Oct-November 2023 period indicate that quoted rates are at least 10% higher than the previous year, adjusted for extremely high rates on ODI Cricket World Cup matches in respective cities.

Reiterate 'Buy' ratings on Indian Hotels Company Ltd., Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. and Chalet Hotels Ltd.