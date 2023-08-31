Hotels Sector - Double-Digit RevPAR Growth Continues, Set For A Cracker Of A Festive Season: ICICI Securities
Demand remains strong, H2 FY24 performance is key.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
According to HVS Anarock, July 2023 was another strong month with hotel industry revenue per availabe room of Rs 3,965 being 16% above July 2019 (pre-Covid) levels and 11% above July-22 levels.
While Q2 FY24 (July-Sep 2023) is seasonally the weakest quarter owing to monsoon impact, hotels continue to follow a strategy of keeping rates at least 8-10% higher than previous year levels.
The focus will now be on H2 FY24 (October-23-March-24) when demand drivers such as the G20 Summit, Men’s Cricket ODI World Cup, wedding season and international tourist arrivals recovering to pre-Covid levels are likely to come to the fore.
Our channel checks for forward hotel rates for the Oct-November 2023 period indicate that quoted rates are at least 10% higher than the previous year, adjusted for extremely high rates on ODI Cricket World Cup matches in respective cities.
Reiterate 'Buy' ratings on Indian Hotels Company Ltd., Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. and Chalet Hotels Ltd.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Dairy Sector Outlook - Milk Procurement Prices Likely To Remain Stable/Lower In Near-Term: ICICI Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.