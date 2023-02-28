Hotels Sector Check - Wind In The 'Sales': ICICI Securities

As per HVS Anarock, Jan 2023 was another strong month for the Indian hotel industry with industry revenue per available room being 7% above Jan-20 (pre-Covid levels).

Mumbai continued to clock the highest occupancies of over 80% for Jan-23 at an average room rate of over Rs 11,000 (same as Dec-22) while Goa clocked the highest ARR across India of over Rs 12,000. Yet again, Jan-23 industry ARR of Rs 7,600 was 16% higher than pre-Covid levels while occupancies were 550 basis points lower at 65%.

As per our channel checks, the months of Feb-23 and Mar-23 are expected to see further month-on-month improvement in industry RevPARs driven primarily by a strong wedding season, pickup in foreign inbound travel (Apr-Dec-22 foreign tourist arrivals stood at 63% of pre-Covid levels) and improvement in business travel.

While industry ARRs are 15-20% higher than pre-Covid levels across the board for FY23, we keenly await price trends Apr-23 onwards as the industry possibly seeks to increase rates further on a high base of FY23.

For FY24, demand drivers such as the Government of India’s intent to leverage the G20 Summit as a launchpad to boost inbound tourism coupled with sports events such as the Men’s Cricket ODI World Cup in Oct-Nov-23 to be held in India may drive RevPAR growth for the sector.

At the same time, we also remain cognizant of any headwinds in the form of global macro factors and discretionary consumption slowdown which may impact demand.