Hotels Sector Check - Wind In The 'Sales': ICICI Securities
Demand drivers such as the Government of India’s intent to leverage the G20 Summit as a launchpad to boost inbound tourism.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
As per HVS Anarock, Jan 2023 was another strong month for the Indian hotel industry with industry revenue per available room being 7% above Jan-20 (pre-Covid levels).
Mumbai continued to clock the highest occupancies of over 80% for Jan-23 at an average room rate of over Rs 11,000 (same as Dec-22) while Goa clocked the highest ARR across India of over Rs 12,000. Yet again, Jan-23 industry ARR of Rs 7,600 was 16% higher than pre-Covid levels while occupancies were 550 basis points lower at 65%.
As per our channel checks, the months of Feb-23 and Mar-23 are expected to see further month-on-month improvement in industry RevPARs driven primarily by a strong wedding season, pickup in foreign inbound travel (Apr-Dec-22 foreign tourist arrivals stood at 63% of pre-Covid levels) and improvement in business travel.
While industry ARRs are 15-20% higher than pre-Covid levels across the board for FY23, we keenly await price trends Apr-23 onwards as the industry possibly seeks to increase rates further on a high base of FY23.
For FY24, demand drivers such as the Government of India’s intent to leverage the G20 Summit as a launchpad to boost inbound tourism coupled with sports events such as the Men’s Cricket ODI World Cup in Oct-Nov-23 to be held in India may drive RevPAR growth for the sector.
At the same time, we also remain cognizant of any headwinds in the form of global macro factors and discretionary consumption slowdown which may impact demand.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.