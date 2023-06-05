Hotels Sector Check - Strong Start To FY24, Demand Sustenance Key: ICICI Securities
Industry RevPARs expected to grow at double digit compound annual growth rate over CY22-CY25E.
ICICI Securities Report
As per HVS Anarock, April 2023 was another strong month with hotel industry revenue per available room of Rs 4,536 being 23% above April 2019 (pre-Covid) levels and 19% above April-22 levels (YoY basis).
For April 2023, industry average room rate of Rs 7,200 was up 20% YoY while occupancy remained flat YoY at 63%. Along expected lines, the southern cities of Bengaluru and Hyderabad clocked the highest YoY average room rate increase of over 30% versus April-22 as these cities had higher prevalence of work-from-home in the previous year.
While industry ARRs are 15-20% higher than pre-Covid levels for FY23, our channel checks for forward hotel room rates for June-August 2023 compared to the June-August-2022 period (previous year) indicate that hotels continue to follow a strategy of keeping rates at least 8-10% higher than pre-Covid levels.
For FY24, demand drivers such as the Government of India’s intent to leverage the G20 Summit as a launchpad to boost inbound tourism, coupled with sports events such as the Men’s Cricket ODI World Cup in October-November 2023 to be held in India, may drive revenue per available room growth for hotels.
