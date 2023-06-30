Hotels Sector Check - Rates Remain Strong, Occupancies Soften Marginally: ICICI Securities

As per HVS Anarock, May 2023 was another strong month with hotel industry revenue per available room of Rs 4,216 being 24% above May 2019 (pre-Covid) levels and 13% above May 2022 levels (April 2023 RevPAR of Rs 4,536 was 19% above April 2022 levels).

For May 2023, industry average room rate of Rs 6,800 was up 16% YoY, while occupancy declined by 200 basis points YoY to 62%. As per our channel checks, a few leisure markets such as Rajasthan have seen occupancies softening YoY, while Goa has seen flattish RevPAR on YoY basis.

At the same time, business hotels continue to see stable demand and forward hotel room rates for July-September 2023 compared to the July-Sep-22 period (previous year) – this indicates that hotels continue to follow a strategy of keeping rates at least 8-10% higher than previous year levels.

For FY24, demand drivers such as the G20 Summit coupled with sports events such as the Men’s Cricket ODI World Cup in Oct-Nov-23 to be held in India, may drive RevPAR growth for hotels.

As per HVS Anarock, compared to CY22 industry RevPAR of Rs 3,600, RevPAR is estimated to rise to Rs 4,690 in CY23, Rs 5,194 in CY24 and Rs 5,588 in CY25 or a 15.8% compound annual growth rate in industry RevPAR over CY22-25.

As per various industry estimates, with incremental room supply CAGR expected to range between 5-6% over CY22- 26, the medium-term demand supply dynamics remain healthy for the Indian hotel sector. At the same time, we remain cognizant of any headwinds in the form of global macro factors and discretionary consumption slowdown which may impact demand.