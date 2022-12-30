Hotels Sector Check - Hope For The Best, Plan For The Worst: ICICI Securities
While Dec-22 has been another strong month for the industry, rising Covid cases globally threaten to spoil the party from Jan-23.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
As per our channel checks and commentary from listed hotel companies, hotels continue to follow a strategy of keeping rates higher and sacrifice a bit of occupancy in preparation for a strong 'wave' of demand in H2 FY23.
This comes on the back of a blowout quarter in Q1 FY23 (April-June 2022), driven by strong pent-up demand and while there were concerns over the initial demand surge fizzling out from Q2 FY23, the July-Sep 2022 (Q2 FY23) period has seen average room rates being 8% higher than Jul-Sep 2019 (pre-Covid) levels, with revenue per available room being 6% higher over the same period.
As per HVS Anarock, Oct-Nov 2022 industry RevPAR is 2% higher than Oct-Nov 2019 levels, with ARRs being 9% higher while occupancies are 500 basis points lower for the same period.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.