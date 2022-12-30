Hotels Sector Check - Hope For The Best, Plan For The Worst: ICICI Securities

As per our channel checks and commentary from listed hotel companies, hotels continue to follow a strategy of keeping rates higher and sacrifice a bit of occupancy in preparation for a strong 'wave' of demand in H2 FY23.

This comes on the back of a blowout quarter in Q1 FY23 (April-June 2022), driven by strong pent-up demand and while there were concerns over the initial demand surge fizzling out from Q2 FY23, the July-Sep 2022 (Q2 FY23) period has seen average room rates being 8% higher than Jul-Sep 2019 (pre-Covid) levels, with revenue per available room being 6% higher over the same period.

As per HVS Anarock, Oct-Nov 2022 industry RevPAR is 2% higher than Oct-Nov 2019 levels, with ARRs being 9% higher while occupancies are 500 basis points lower for the same period.