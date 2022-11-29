Hotels - Inflation, A Friend Or Foe? ICICI Securities' Analysis
Hotels continue to follow a strategy of keeping rates higher, sacrifice a bit of occupancy for strong potential demand surge in H2
ICICI Securities Report
As per our channel checks and commentary from listed hotel companies, hotels continue to follow a strategy of keeping rates higher and sacrifice a bit of occupancy in preparation for a strong potential demand surge in H2 FY23.
While a long period of stagnant industry average room rates of Rs 5,600 in India between FY13-18 had led to hotel owners/operators focusing on occupancy levels to maintain revenue per available rooms, the industry had started to see the first signs of single-digit ARR growth in FY19 and most of FY20 just before the Covid impact from February 2020 onwards snuffed out the momentum.
However, after bearing the brunt of multiple Covid waves over FY21-22, the industry saw a blowout quarter in Q1 FY23 (April-June-22), driven by strong pent-up demand.
While there were concerns over the initial demand surge fizzling out from Q2 FY23 and hotels going back to focusing on shoring up occupancies, the July-Sep-22 (Q2 FY23) period has seen ARRs being 8% higher than July-Sep 2019 (pre-Covid) levels, with RevPAR being 6% higher over the same period.
