BQPrimeResearch ReportsHospitals Q4 Results Preview - Better Operational Matrix To Reflect In Numbers: ICICI Direct
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Hospitals Q4 Results Preview - Better Operational Matrix To Reflect In Numbers: ICICI Direct

Our hospitals universe is expected to report sequential revenue growth of 1.6% in Q4 FY23 to Rs 9,666 crore.

12 Apr 2023, 11:22 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A healthcare staff in a hospital. (Source: pexels)</p></div>
A healthcare staff in a hospital. (Source: pexels)
ADVERTISEMENT

BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

ICICI Direct Report

The universe hospitals under coverage are expected to reflect normalised quarter as pandemic driven positive/negative gyrations, festive impact are behind us.

We expect performances to reflect optimum structural tailwinds of better case and payer mix, improved occupancies, better average revenue per occupied bed and lower length of stay.

Similarly, international patient mix is expected to improve sequentially and is expected to touch/surpass pre-Covid levels. The sector, barring for seasonality aspect in Q4, remains in good shape with focus on remunerative payer mix and case mix, higher emphasis on telemedicine, digital app based drives for treating patients at remote locations and incremental home-care treatments.

Hospitals are expected to maintain capacity expansion drive via brownfield expansions and are expected to divulge more details about new greenfield capex cycle.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

ICICI Direct Hospitals Q4FY23 Results Preview.pdf
ALSO READ

Healthcare Sector Q4 Results Preview — Strong Growth Aided By U.S. Sales: Prabhudas Lilladher

Opinion
Healthcare Sector Q4 Results Preview — Strong Growth Aided By U.S. Sales: Prabhudas Lilladher
Read More

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Research Reports News On BQ Prime
Get Regular Updates
ADVERTISEMENT