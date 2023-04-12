Hospitals Q4 Results Preview - Better Operational Matrix To Reflect In Numbers: ICICI Direct

The universe hospitals under coverage are expected to reflect normalised quarter as pandemic driven positive/negative gyrations, festive impact are behind us.

We expect performances to reflect optimum structural tailwinds of better case and payer mix, improved occupancies, better average revenue per occupied bed and lower length of stay.

Similarly, international patient mix is expected to improve sequentially and is expected to touch/surpass pre-Covid levels. The sector, barring for seasonality aspect in Q4, remains in good shape with focus on remunerative payer mix and case mix, higher emphasis on telemedicine, digital app based drives for treating patients at remote locations and incremental home-care treatments.

Hospitals are expected to maintain capacity expansion drive via brownfield expansions and are expected to divulge more details about new greenfield capex cycle.