Hospitals Q3 Results Preview - Electives Expected To Moderate, Outlook Bullish: ICICI Direct
After a strong performance in Q2 FY23, our hospitals universe is expected to witness a sequentially flattish quarter.
ICICI Direct Report
After a strong performance in Q2 FY23, our hospitals universe is expected to witness a sequentially flattish quarter. This would be on account of lower possible elective surgeries as the quarter was festival driven with both Dussehra and Diwali taking place in the same quarter.
However, emergency procedures momentum could have maintained the same trajectory as Q2 FY23. Similarly, international patient mix is expected to improve sequentially and is expected to touch/ surpass pre-Covid levels.
The sector, barring seasonality aspect in Q3, remains in good shape with focus on remunerative payer mix and case mix, higher emphasis on tele-medicine, digital app based drives for treating patients at remote locations and incremental homecare treatments.
Hospitals are expected to maintain capacity expansion drive via brownfield expansions and are expected to divulge more details about a new greenfield capex cycle.
