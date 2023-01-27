Home First Finance Q3 Results Review - Strong Performance Continues: Yes Securities
Yes Securities Report
Home First Finance Company Ltd. delivered a material 8% beat on our pre-provision operating profit expectations, aided by net interest income beat of 3% and 4% lower-than-estimated opex.
Key highlights of this consistently robust performance were-
stronger-than-expected disbursements/assets under management growth,
moderated balance transfer out,
adeptly managed portfolio spread,
benign credit cost on improvement in delinquency buckets and
enhancement of stage-III coverage.
Return on asset was sustained at an elevated level of 3.8% and return on equity further rose to 13.7%. Trajectory of portfolio spread compression would be a key monitorable from hereon, but loan growth and asset quality would stay resilient in our view.
Our FY23/24 earnings estimates have seen an upgrade of 3-4%, mainly on raising of loan growth assumptions. We estimate RoA delivery of average 3.5% over FY23-25 with RoE surpassing 15% in FY25.
Consistent strong execution on growth and asset quality underscores our conviction on Home First.
