Home First Finance Company Q1 Results Review - Steady Quarter; Superior Growth Trends Continue: Dolat Capital

Home First Finance Company Ltd. posted In-line quarter with strong assets under management growth (33% YoY/8% QoQ), sequential rise in disbursements (+3%) off a high base, improved spreads (+17 basis points QoQ), and stable headline asset quality metrics aiding return on asset of 3.9%.

Lower than expected net interest income growth at 30% YoY was mainly owing sharp rise in borrowings during the quarter (+17% QoQ), offset by elevated non-interest income (high treasury income from deployment of excess borrowings).

Early bucket delinquencies were slightly higher QoQ, owing to seasonality.

Maintain 'Buy' with an unrevised target price of Rs 1050, valuing the stock at 3.8 times FY25E price-to-book value.

The stock currently trades at 3.1 times P/BV against return on asset/return on equity of 3.8%/17%.