Hindware, Cera Sanitaryware , Merino - Strong Industry Tailwinds Should Lead To Robust Demand: Yes Securities

Hindware Home Innovation - Confident On Growth

Pipes and fittings segment

Hindware Home Innovation Ltd.'s demand for CPVC products is sluggish in Q2 FY24, (seasonality impact), however for PVC pipes demand from both agri and plumbing remains robust. Due to lower revenue share of CPVC products in Q2 FY24, management expects margin to remain under pressure.

Management anticipates demand for CPVC products will recover in H2 FY24. Company reiterated their guidance of delivering a Rs 10 billion revenue from pipe segment by FY25E.

Uttarakhand plant will have capacity of 25,000 million tonnes per annum (12,500 mtpa in Phase I and Phase II each). Phase-1 is expected to commence production from October 2024. Capacity utilisation for pipe segment is 80-85%. CPVC product prices and quality are at par with their peers.

Bathware Segment

Demand for premium segment products is healthy while for demand for mass market products continue to remain sluggish in Q2 FY24.

Company has revamped its distribution system in FY22 that has increased its reach. Company has also appointed separate sales team for sanitaryware and faucet division.

Consumer appliance and retail segment

Demand for kitchen appliances is healthy. Higher channel inventory impacted revenue for fan’s while sales of air coolers were lower in Q1.  Company has gradually phased out air purifiers and plans to sell water purifiers only through online channel.

Management plans to sell-off the retail biz in near future.